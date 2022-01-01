Medallion Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,325 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the average volume of 301 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIN stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

