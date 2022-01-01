Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.