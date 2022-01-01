Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $10,012.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,526,701 coins and its circulating supply is 79,526,603 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

