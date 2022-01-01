MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,686.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

MGM opened at $44.88 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $813,264. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

