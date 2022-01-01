Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.12. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.