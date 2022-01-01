MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $111,909.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $86.46 million and approximately $111,909.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00017031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,805,481 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

