Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.