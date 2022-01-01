Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $372.60 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.03 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

