Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,359 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

