Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $245.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.