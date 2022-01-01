Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.93 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of People’s United Financial worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

PBCT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

