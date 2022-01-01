Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,457,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after acquiring an additional 80,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:HIG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

