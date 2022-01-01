Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Asana worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

ASAN stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

