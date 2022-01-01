Modefi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $424,396.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $424,396.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

