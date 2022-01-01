Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

