Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

MNRO opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

