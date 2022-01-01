Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

