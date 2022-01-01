Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $192.34 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $192.34 or 0.00405574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $515.57 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,212,092 coins and its circulating supply is 2,680,469 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

