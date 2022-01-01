Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Murphy Oil worth $68,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

