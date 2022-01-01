Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.