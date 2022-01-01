MyWish (WISH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $140.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $140.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005368 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

