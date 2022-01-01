National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $3,416,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.