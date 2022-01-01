New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 143,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,954,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
