New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 143,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,954,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

