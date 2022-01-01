New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 78,507 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

