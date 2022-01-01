New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Elastic worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.