New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of QIAGEN worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 614,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 226,487 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

