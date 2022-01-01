New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,793,000 after acquiring an additional 644,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

