New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 58,134 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

