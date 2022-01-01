New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Incyte by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

