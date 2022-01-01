New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.81 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

LW stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.