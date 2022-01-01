New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

