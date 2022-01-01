New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,604 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of FNF opened at $52.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

