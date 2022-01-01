NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,235.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $549,761.96 and $2,235.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $2,702.43 or 0.05753542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 203 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

