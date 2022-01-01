NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $200.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

