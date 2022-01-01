Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $13.17 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

