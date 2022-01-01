Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

