Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
