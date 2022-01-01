Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,697.21 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,549.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,497.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

