Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $23.92 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 556,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,924,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,019.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 666,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 66.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,764 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

