Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.88 and a 200-day moving average of $442.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.