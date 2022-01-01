Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

NYSE BURL opened at $291.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.07 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

