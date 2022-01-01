Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $887,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Intel by 40.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 61,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 679,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

