Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

