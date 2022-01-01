Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €100.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.44 ($116.41).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €83.44 ($94.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

