Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

