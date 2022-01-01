Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.27 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.