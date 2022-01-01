Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,256 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

