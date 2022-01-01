Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,594 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

