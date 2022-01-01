Northland Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 175.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 395,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

