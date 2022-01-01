NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

