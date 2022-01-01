Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 4.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.